|
|
|
SPRINGS - Margaret Springs, 103, of Highland, IL, passed away, September 12, 2019, at her rsidence. Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4-8pm and again on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 8-9 am, at the Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019