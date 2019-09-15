Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
(618)654-2155
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Highland, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Springs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Springs

Send Flowers
Margaret Springs Obituary
SPRINGS - Margaret Springs, 103, of Highland, IL, passed away, September 12, 2019, at her rsidence. Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4-8pm and again on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 8-9 am, at the Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.