Margaret Springs Margaret L. Springs, 103, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her residence. Margaret was born April 8, 1916, to Victor and Mary (nee Spengel) Fricker, in Pierron, IL. She married Louis M. "Maynard" Springs. Margaret was a devout Catholic at St. Paul's Church and deeply dedicated to her entire family. Into her 100's she annually continued to send out over 80 hand written notes in birthday cards to family and special friends. She was a proud member of the Highland community for almost a century. She was a longtime participant in Adoration the hospital chapel and St. Paul's prayer chain. She took pride in maintaining her home, her flower gardens and being that neighbor who was always willing to listen or help. She was a huge St. Louis Cardinal's fan following stats & players on her iPad while finding a way to watch most games. Like most women of her era she got her driver's license later in life, however, she proudly maintained it until she was 102 years old. Her career started during World War II when she learned a cobbler trade working in the local shoe factory. As a believer in the Basler vision she joined Basler Electric in the 1950's. After being a part of the tremendous growth at Basler she retired as a buyer in the purchasing department after 40 years with lifelong friends across the country. With the assistance of Catholic Priests and Nuns, Margaret learned to play the violin, played basketball and graduated high school from a Catholic boarding school. Until her last days she was engaged, connected and dearly loved by her 4 generations of family that she guided, loved and prayed for daily. She is survived by her son, Kenneth E. (Barbara Ann) Springs, Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Michael (Wendy) Springs, Marsha (Michael) Norris, Karen (Jeff) Hayden, Kevin Springs, Kathy (Doug) Campbell, Keith Springs, Kim Springs, Michele (Pat) Campano, Stacey (Robert) Adams, Kurt (Lisa) Springs, Carolyn (Dan) Baum, Cynthia (Mark) Buchvalt; great grandchildren, Jennifer Springs, Kristy (Justin) Stone, Scott (Courtney) Norris, Kelly Norris, Paula (Jason) Coburn, Keri (Mike) Garfield, Erica Kistler, Michael (Mickey) Kistler, Kate Campbell, Krista Campbell, Cassandra Fountaine, Stephanie Haske, Matthew Springs, Jaime (Clark) Hayden, Samantha Springs, Chad Martin, Craig Martin, Ashlee Martin, Jeremy Campano, Joshua Campano, Jacob Adams, Jared Adams, Jonathan Adams, Jillian Adams, Aidan Springs, Emerson Springs, Andrew Baum, Alexandria Baum, Logan Buchvalt, Dylan Buchvalt, ; great great-grandchildren, Michael, Alec, Andrew, McKenna, Macie, Colton, Amber, Joshua, Caleb, Allisyn, Corrine, Maggie, Jadyn, Eliza, Julianna, Joseph, Abigail, Jackson, Elizabeth, Conner, Adelynn, Haylee; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Mary Fricker; husband, Louis M. "Maynard" Springs; granddaughters, Cheryl McDonough & Deanna Mae Fountaine; great grandsons, Jonathan Springs, Christopher Springs; grand daughter-in-law, Fina Springs; sisters, Mildred Oestringer, Erna Stoecklin, Verna Oswald, Genevieve Plog. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Education Foundation or Mount Grace Convent of the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, St. Louis, MO. Visitation: Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Services: Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. with officiating Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor. Intermen tin St. Joseph Cemetery Arrengements entrusted to the MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 16, 2019