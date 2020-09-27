Margaret Walsh

WALSH - Sister Margaret Mary Walsh SSpSAP (Peggy Ann Walsh) of the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, commonly known as the Pink Sisters, passed away at Nazareth Living Center in St. Louis, MO September 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am at Mt. Grace Convent, 1438 Warne Ave., St. Louis, MO on Wednesday September 30, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed on the funeral home's website. Arrangements by Hoffen Funeral Home in Millstadt, Illinois.



