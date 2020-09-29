Margaret Walsh

Sister Margaret Mary Walsh Sister Margaret Mary Walsh, SSpSAp (Peggy Ann Walsh), 79 of The Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, commonly known as the Pink Sisters of Mt. Grace Convent in St. Louis, Missouri, went home to the Lord at 7:00pm on Thursday September 24, 2020. Sister Margaret Mary was born on May 3, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri to James Patrick and Catherine Cecile Walsh, nee Rusnack and they precede her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers; James P. Walsh (the late Carol) and Thomas Walsh and nephews, Richard Sachtschale, John Sachtschale and Colin Walsh. Left to cherish her memory are the Pink Sisters of Mt. Grace Convent, her siblings; Kathleen (Richard) Sachtschale and Marilyn (Frank) Goeke, sister-in-law Carol Walsh (the late Thomas) her nieces and nephews; Mary Kay (Greg) Morrow, Becky (Kevin) Kelley, Joe Goeke, Brian (Josie) Goeke, Ellen Sachtschale, Timothy (Johnna) Sachtschale, Madonna (Paul) Houser, Julie (David) Esau, Keyran Walsh, James-Gilbert (Jennifer) Walsh, Matt (Tracey) Walsh, Dan Walsh and Mary-Helene (Jim) Walsh-Scott. Sister Margaret Mary grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and was a graduate of Incarnate Word Academy. Prior to entering religious life, she worked at St. Louis University and was a member of Our Lady of The Presentation Parish in Overland, Missouri. She was very active in her parish and served as a volunteer for many organizations. In 1991, Sister entered religious life as a Pink Sister at the Mt. Grace Convent in St. Louis, Missouri, she then began her postulancy and novitiate at the Convent of Divine Love in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and first professed her vows on May 21, 1994. She returned to Mt. Grace Convent in St. Louis, Missouri on May 20, 1997 and made her perpetual vows on May 8, 1999; she remained cloistered at Mt. Grace Convent from that point forward. Sister Margaret Mary was a beloved member of the community at Mt. Grace Convent, serving Jesus Christ with contemplative prayer, works of penance and perpetual eucharistic adoration. She was in charge of the correspondence room at Mt. Grace. In her recreation time, she enjoyed playing cards and board games and looked forward to her favorite treat-ice cream. Sister loved her religious family and her biological family very much. Her nieces and nephews were especially dear to her. Sister Margaret Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Grace Convent, 1438 Warne Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63107. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday September 30 at Mt. Grace Convent, 1438 Warne Avenue St. Louis, MO at 10am with celebrant Bishop Edward M. Rice, and concelebrants Fr. Kent Pollman and Fr. Andrew O'Connor. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Hoffen Funeral Home Millstadt, IL



