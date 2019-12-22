|
|
Margaret Woodruff Margaret Ann Woodruff, nee Payne, age 72, of Belleville, IL, born on April 13, 1947 in Newport, AR, died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Margaret worked in private elder care for many years. She was a longtime member of Faith Ministries Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Searcy Woodruff; her parents, William and Lillian, nee LePere, Payne; and two sisters, Joan Collins and Mary King. Margaret is survived by her children, James Keith Ireland of St. Charles, AR, Rodney (Dawn) Ireland of Millstadt, IL, and Angela Neumeyer "Sis" (Craig Carter) of Belleville, IL; and also Julie, Pam, Theresa, Danny, David and Kenneth, to whom she was mother to ; and her grandchildren, Brittany, Krystal, Alicia, Jeffery, Cory, Jordan, Derick, Devon, Stephen, Katrina, Elizabeth and Lindsey. She is also survived by many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, friends and Annie. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Kassly Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Crossing Over "Oh, please don't feel guilty, It was my time to go. I see you're still feeling sad, And the tears just seem to flow. We all come to earth for our lifetime And for some it's not many years I don't want you to keep crying You are shedding so many tears. I haven't really left you Even though it may seem so. I have just gone to my heavenly home, And I'm closer to you than you know. Just believe that when you say my name, I'm standing next to you, I know you long to see me, But there's nothing I can do. But I'll send you messages And hope you understand, That when your time comes to "Cross over," I'll be there To take your hand." Visitation: Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Faith Ministries Center, 8861 Botanical Ave., Caseyville, IL 62232. Service: Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Faith Ministries Center, 8861 Botanical Ave., Caseyville, IL 62232 with Pastor Doris Ely officiating. Interment will be 2:30 p. m at Ellington Memorial Cemetery, Ellington, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019