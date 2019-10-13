Home

EDWARDS- Margene M. Edwards, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Friday, October 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL, officiating. Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.
