MARGIE BOEKER- Margie A. Boeker, age 79 of Hamel, IL, died Tuesday, June 04, 2019, at her home in Hamel, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 07, 2019, and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 08, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 7, 2019
