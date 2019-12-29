|
|
Margie Halfacre Margie Ann Halfacre, nee Cross, 89, of Belleville, IL, born March 24, 1930, in East St. Louis, IL, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Halfacre was formerly a member of Rosemont Baptist Church and later, a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Margie loved her family and friends with all her heart. Others always spoke warmly of her kind and gentle ways. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Earnest Halfacre, whom she married on March 28, 1953, and who died on October 19, 2013; a son, Larry Paul Halfacre; her parents, Elbert and Marguerite, nee Settles, Cross; a sister, Dorothy Haggard; and two brothers, Paul and Donald Cross. Surviving are a son, Gary Halfacre of Lesterville, MO; two daughters, Laurie (Eddie) Holdener of Smithton, IL, and Terri (Sean) McKee of Belleville, IL; six grandchildren, Sarah Halfacre, Staci (Dan) Nicks, Trista Holdener, E.J. Holdener, Seth McKee, and Lauren McKee; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Simmons and Remi Nicks; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In honor of Margie's love for animals, memorials may be made to the Randolph County Humane Society, P.O. Box 59, Sparta, IL 62286. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, December 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, December 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Bruce Scott officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019