Margie Lou Jones Margie Jones (Purcell) of Belleville, one of the most spiritual, faithful and truly wonderful persons ever to grace this planet left this earth to pursue her new journey with her Heavenly Father on February 4, 2019. If you knew Margie, you loved her...and she loved you. She made you feel like you were her favorite person (I'm pretty sure I was). Every one of her family, friends & adopted families felt her undying love. She counseled the lost, helped the troubled, and comforted the lonely; every person touched by Margie is a far better person for having known her. A devout Christian who nevertheless challenged the Catholic Church for many of its archaic views, she dreamt of being the first female priest. Maybe in heaven Mom. Because we know you are there presenting a compelling argument for ordination. Even before learning of her diagnosis of cancer, she was ready to leave her 90-year-old body behind. "I'm ready to see what's next" was her attitude. Hospice told the family during her care that they truly learned more about GRACE from Margie. That's how she handled life and death-with Grace. Once again, teaching us a life lesson-not to fear death because, "after all, death is a part of life!" A mother of three boys, and at one point in time, all five of the immediate Jones family were pursing degrees at St. Louis university, with Margie receiving her bachelor's degree in theology. She worked for the Belleville Diocese for over twenty years. Her real job, however, was caring for and enjoying others. And being an awesome Mom, Grandmother & great grandmother. An avid bridge player, she also kept her mind sharp with a family game of Rumi cube or a puzzle. She was a voracious reader-mostly authored by biblical scholars. She was not just a member of Blessed Sacrament church, pillar Margie tutored, and scheduled lectors, & spearheaded the Right of Christian Initiation for Adults, as well as Ecumenical Worship. She loved her 'faith share' family and her scripture class family led by Father Roger Karban. She volunteered for the Karla Smith Foundation. She also volunteered and substitute taught many classes at Assumption high school. She also loved her Al Anon family & often found solace in the Al Anon books. Her husband of 65 years, Gaither Brown Jones passed before her, as did her parents, Adrian and Amelia 'Muzzy' (Buck) Purcell. As did her brother Bob Purcell and her beloved niece Audrey Allen Purcell. Born on July 19, 1928, she was raised in East St. Louis; she was president of her high school sorority at St. Theresa's Academy (Tau Delta Phi) and president of the East St. Louis junior women's club. She is survived by her three sons: Curtis M (Cheryl) Jones MD, son Alexander Adrian Jones; David R (Sue) Jones their three children Suzanne Catherine (Matthew) Krakover, Allison Marie (Sean) McBrien, Harrison David (Kristen) Jones; and son Robert Gaither (Linda) Jones, their 2 daughters, Lauren Christine and Abigail Elaine Jones. Great grandchildren, Samuel & Catherine Rose Krakover; her dear sister Dorothy, sister in law Paula Purcell and brother in law, Rev. Robert Jones and many beloved nieces & nephews. Immense thanks to the "dream team" that helped care for Mom: Roseanne Mathis; Joyce Herman; Sherry Koehl; & Mary Rose Johnson. "There is nothing that is not spiritual for those that have learned to see." Indeed, mom learned and knew how to see. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Karla Smith behavior health, 200 N. Lincoln, O'Fallon IL 62269 or Peter's Place foundation P.O. Box 71 O'Fallon Il 62268 www.petersplacefoundation.org . Visitation: From 4-7pm, Friday February 15, 2109 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL, and from 9-10 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Belleville, IL. Funeral: A mass of Christian burial at 10 am celebrated by Fathers Matt Elie & Jim Voelker. Internment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



