Margie Lee Tatum Margie Tatum was born on December 15, 1928, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Leslie and Mary (nee House) Tatum. She grew up and was educated in Blytheville, Arkansas. She accepted Christ at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Parma, Missouri. Margie moved to East St. Louis, Illinois, where she worked as a bottler for the Obear-Nester Glass Company. She renewed her Christian experience with her membership at First Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Reverend John Lobos. Margie adored her children, enjoyed fishing, and became an avid traveler upon retirement. She was also a phenomenal cook and took pleasure in assisting those in need. Margie was called into God's arm on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, the eldest of nine children, Percy L. Dear, a brother, Archie L. Tatum, and a sister, Cora Lee Nelson (nee Tatum). Margie leaves to cherish in her memory five sons, James L. Dear of Belleville, IL, Nathaniel Dear of Belleville, IL, Ronald L. and Donald R. Dear of Belleville, IL, Marvin R. Dear of East St. Louis, IL; three daughters, Ernestine Hutchins of Chicago, IL, Emmer Jean Dear of Belleville, IL, and Dr. Jeanette Dear of Swansea, IL; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great children; a niece, Shelby Nelson of Indianapolis, IN, a nephew, Archie L. Tatum, Jr. of Fostoria, OH; and other family and two close friends, Reverend Willie C. Jones, and Evangelist Vivian E. Scott. Visitation: Service is scheduled on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM from the Serenity Memorial Chapel-Cahokia Campus, 610 Range Lane, Cahokia, Illinois. Transitory Services entrusted to SERENITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC BELLEVILLE, ILLINOIS

