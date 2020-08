Or Copy this URL to Share

MAYBERRY- Margie S. Mayberry, 93, passed away on August 12, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM TILL 11:00 AM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home. Service to follow with burial at Moro Cemetery, Moro, IL.



