Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Margie Morse
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Margie Morse


1935 - 2019
Margie Morse Obituary
Margie A. Morse Margie A. Morse, nee Cast, 84, of O'Fallon, MO, formerly of Mascoutah, IL born Jan. 23, 1935 in Mascoutah, IL died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Delmar Gardens, O'Fallon, MO. Margie retired as a secretary and was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Mary, nee Ott, Cast, three sisters, Viola Engler, Augusta Barttelbort, and Lillian Lesker. Surviving are her children, Glenn (Lois) Morse of Oro Valley, AZ and Andrea (James) Tobiasz of Wright City, MO; sister-in-law, LaVerne Rehbein of Mascoutah, IL; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W Church St, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 10am to 12pm Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 12 PM Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah with Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
