Margie RakersOctober 23, 1932 - October 30, 2020New Baden, Illinois - Margie K. Rakers, 88, of New Baden, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Clinton Manor in New Baden. She was born October 23, 1932 in Mascoutah, daughter of Roy and Alma (Eidman) Schubert. She married Cletus B. "Butch" Rakers on June 27, 1950 in Mascoutah and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2016.Margie is survived by her children, Mark Rakers of Arnold, MO., Donald (Kathy) Rakers and David (Jackie) Rakers all of New Baden, Steven (Sandy) Rakers of Carlyle, Patty (Doug) Cowart of Huntsville, AL., Teresa (Mike) Haar and Keith (Ruth) Rakers all of New Baden, Tim Rakers of St. Louis, MO., Mike (Peg) Rakers of Aviston, Darrin (Gina) Rakers of Trenton, and Lisa (Mike) Middleton of New Baden; 33 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; five great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; a sister-in-law, Glenda Schubert of Linden, CA.; and a brother-in-law, Francis "Bud" Rakers of New Baden; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sue Rakers; a sister, Doris Joseph; two brothers, Don Schubert and Larry Schubert; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard H. "Rich" & Marcella M. Rakers, Henry "Hank" "Anna" Rakers, Darlene Schubert, Oscar Rakers, Albin & Henrietta Rakers, Gerald Rakers, Eugenia "Ben" Rensing, Gertrude "Goldie" Rakers, Mary Jo Rakers, Flora & Leonard Fiedler, and Hubert & Henrietta Kalmer, Sr.Before her retirement, Mrs. Rakers was an Avon Rep for 28 ½ years. She was a member of St. George Parish and Ladies Sodality. Margie loved spending time with her family, especially playing euchre and greed; she also enjoyed quilting, bingo, and playing the piano.There will be a private family mass.Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.Memorials may be made to Clinton Manor Activity Fund or to the American Diabetes Foundation and will be received at the funeral home.