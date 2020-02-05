|
Margot A. Uhrig Margot A. Uhrig (nee Winkler), 80, of Belleville, IL passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Theodore J. Winkler and Dorothy Winkler (nee Eggmann). Margot is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Louis) Pounds of Ballwin, MO and Pamela (Gregory) Gardner of Des Peres, MO; grandchildren, Joshua and Ava Gardner and Madison Pounds; brother, Theodore "Jay" Winkler; dear cousin, aunt, and friend to many. Margot graduated from Belleville Township High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale, where she enjoyed affiliation with the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. After graduation, Margot taught Art and English in the Edwardsville school district and with Belleville Township High School, prior to becoming a mother. In the years to follow, she worked as a substitute teacher in the Belleville and Cahokia School systems. Later in life, Margot achieved the designation as a Master Gardener and served as a volunteer at the White Farm. Margot enjoyed staying busy. Margot was an active member of St. Paul United Church of Christ her entire life. In addition, Margot was a member of PEO. Margot enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, going to the beach, travel, bridge club, cooking, tennis, swimming, music, theatre, sailing/boating and exercise. Margot volunteered at community events such as Art on the Square and Wine, Dine and Jazz. Most of all, Margot loved holidays, getting together with her family and friends, and helping others. Margot spent much time caring for her grandchildren, accompanying someone to medical appointments, making one of her delicious recipes for events, attending parties/celebrations, and planning class reunions. Memorials are appreciated to and expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Friends are asked to join in Margot's life celebration on Saturday, February 8 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville, IL 62223. The memorial service will be at 11:00 am and memorial gathering from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, to include a luncheon. A private burial will be held for the family at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020