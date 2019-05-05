Marguerite Bruns Marguerite Marion Bruns (nee Welle), age 92, of Swansea, IL, born September 6, 1926 in Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Advent Health Center in Celebration, FL Marguerite "Marge" was a graduate of Collinsville High School. She married the love of her life, August W. Bruns, on June 3, 1945. Early in her marriage, Marge worked with August as they farmed land at both Cahokia Mounds and Horseshoe Lake. Later, Marge worked in and retired from the Human Resources Department at Anheuser-Busch. She loved to bowl with her sisters, play cards, play bingo and be around family during the holidays. Marge was all about family. She loved her 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, and she was blessed to see all four generations. She was preceded in death by her husband, August W. Bruns; her parents, Joseph and Fern (nee Davis) Welle; and her sister, Patricia E. Burg. She is survived by two daughters: Sharon (Richard) Hurt of Branson, MO and Barbara (William) Glickert of Orlando, FL; two sons: Robert (Mary) Bruns of Shiloh, IL and Donald (Patricia) Bruns of Wentzville, MO; six grandchildren: Jeffrey (Jolene) Hurt, Shawn (Sheri) Odem, Jason (Michelle) Hurt, Emily (Paul) Merlotti, Anthony Bruns, and Nicolette Bruns; 11 great grandchildren: Joshua (Machaira) Hurt, Andrew Hurt, Abigail (Travis) Bentley, Caleb (Kathryn) Hurt, Levi Hurt, Eliya Hurt, Micah Hurt, Riley Hurt, Gavin Hurt, Christian Merlotti, and Grace Merlotti; 1 great-great grandchild: Lilianna Bentley; 2 sisters: JoAnn Hughes of Maryville, IL and Deanna (Marion) Hott of Maryville, IL; 1 Brother-in-law: Robert Burg of Maryville, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church of Fairview Heights, IL and will be accepted at the funeral home. For condolences, go to barrywilsonfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, IL and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 5600 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL, with Rev. Jeff Hemmer officiating.



