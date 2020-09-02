Marguerite Patterson Marguerite U. Patterson, age 96, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO. Marguerite was born on December 18, 1923 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Oscar Wachter and Julia (Moehsmer) Wachter. On October 6, 1942, Marguerite Wachter married Lester R. Patterson, the love of her life in St. Charles, MO and Lester passed away on October 25, 2014. Marguerite was a proud and dedicated homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family. Marguerite loved life, loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents and husband, Marguerite was preceded in death by a son, Lester Patterson Jr.; and by her sister, Dorothy Wachter. She is survived by her loving children, Sister Maria "Cheryl" Patterson CDP of Nashville, TN, Stephen (Pamela) Patterson of Mishawaka, IN, Dennis (Johnna) Patterson of Granite City, IL, John (Carlene) Patterson of Madison, IL and Mary (David) Bradley of St. Ann, MO; proud grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren; extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given in the form of Masses. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel or church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com
. Visitation: Private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Service: In celebration of her a life a private funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL. Marguerite will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.