Marguerite Pierce Marguerite Ann Pierce, 78, of St. Jacob, IL, born January 26, 1941 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Marguerite graduated from Granite City High school and went to work for Mercantile Trust where she met and fell in love with Martin Frank Pierce in 1959. She enjoyed being in the Girl Scouts and remains friends with her Girl Scout troop, meeting once every year for a reunion. She enjoy the outdoors, camping and swimming with the Girl Scouts and traveling all over the United States. When she was old enough she took a course to become a lifeguard at the Girl Scout retreats when they went on a trip. She loved sports, bowling, gymnastics, dance, cooking, travel and reading novels. She was an animal lover and enjoyed watching the dogs play in the yard. Driving in the car with Frank was her favorite pastime and really enjoyed going to Florida and Branson yearly during the winter months. She read every novel that Sue Grafton wrote during her "Alphabet Series" of detective Novels. Marguerite delighted in playing "Boy" games with her sons and could beat them playing most of the games. She enjoyed volunteering for most activities with the boy's school and spending as much time as possible with her sons. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch with Frank and watch her grandchildren play in the yard, on the trampoline, in the swimming pool and attempting to climb a tree before calling mom and dad to let us know that the kids were trying to climb a tree. Marguerite was a wonderful wife, mother and friend and chose that as her purpose in life. Although MS slowed her down it did not stop her. She lived with MS for over 40 years and was able to overcome most of the disabilities it caused. She was preceded in death by her parents, William V. and Marguerite E. (nee Unfried) Love; and her brother William H. Love. Surviving are her husband, Martin Frank Pierce whom she married in 1961; children, Kevin W. (Jennifer) Pierce of Pacific, MO, William D. (Annette) Pierce of St. Jacob and Robert D. Pierce of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Kevin (Casey) Pierce, Krystal Pierce, Heather Pierce, Allison Pierce, Aaron Hawkins, Katelyn Malaga and Joshua Pierce; great-grandchildren, Elena and Elizabeth Malaga, Connor Hawking, Antoinette and Brodey Pierce; and her oldest and dearest friend Carol Meek whom she met in girl scouts as a little girl. Memorials may be made to Keystone Cemetery, PO Box 275, St. Jacob, IL 62281. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 11 to 1 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Aebischer-Richeson Funeral Home, St. Jacob, IL. Service: Funeral services will be held 1 pm on Tuesday, May 21, at Aebischer-Richeson Funeral Home, St. Jacob, IL, with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp officiating. Interment will be in Keystone Cemetery, St. Jacob, IL. AEBISCHER-RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, St. Jacob, IL

