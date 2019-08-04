|
Mari Anthony Mari Teresa Anthony, 62, of Smithton, IL, born March 17, 1957 in Chaffee, MO passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home. Mari graduated from Freeburg Community High School in 1975. She worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL for more than 35 years, beginning at age 17. She was dedicated to her work and had a passion for helping others. She was often known as the "ring leader and party planner". Mari loved all of her many friends and had such fun throwing parties and hosting gatherings for all. She loved to travel and visited many beautiful places in her younger years. Mari loved her family very much. She was very close to her mother, sister and brother. She spent unlimited time with her nieces and nephews and then eventually her great nieces and nephews. She was so spontaneous and adventurous. She was the "fun aunt" everyone looked forward to spending time with. She enjoyed all kinds of music and was known to have dance parties with all of the kids. Mari loved to cook and try new recipes. She would often showcase her new dishes at family holiday gatherings. She was a very giving person who wore her heart on her sleeve. Her smile and laugh were contagious. Mari was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin (Leon) Anthony and her stepfather, Edward Lee Mallett. Mari is survived by her mother, Margaret C. Mallett (Russell-Anthony), a sister, Linda (Brian) Migneron and a brother, Scott Anthony; nieces, Jennifer (Bill) Boyd, Lacy (Landon) Llewellyn and Allyssa Thompson; nephews, Jason (fiance' Sarah) Migneron, Blake, Brandon, Brett, and Dean Anthony; great nieces, Macy, Gabriella, Zoey, Jordan, Madison, Lilly, Brandi, and Hailey; great nephews, Hunter, Jake, Dallas, Carter, Tyler, and Paxton, along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Mari will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We are all going to go nuts without you! For those whom wish to do so, Memorial donations may be made to the family of Mari Anthony c/o Margaret Mallett 23 Cass St. Smithton, IL 62285. "Those special memories of you, will always bring a smile If only we could have you back, just for a little while Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do, You always meant so very much, and always will do too. The fact that you're no longer here, will always cause us pain But you're forever in our hearts, until we meet again" Service: Mari's wishes were to spend eternity in a tropical sea, so her ashes will be privately spread at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019