Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Caravia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Caravia

Send Flowers
Maria Caravia Obituary
CARAVIA - Maria Caravia, nee Ometer, 93, of Belleville, IL, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 10:45 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrngements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -