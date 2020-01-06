|
|
|
CARAVIA - Maria Caravia, nee Ometer, 93, of Belleville, IL, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 10:45 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrngements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 6, 2020