Maria Caravia Maria Caravia, nee Ometer, 93, of Belleville, IL, born April 2, 1926, in Honolulu, HI, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Atrium of Belleville. Mrs. Caravia was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She enjoyed dancing and was an avid sports fan. She loved watching her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Caravia, who died on June 15, 2013; her parents, Anacito and Julianna, nee Baroro, Ometer; four brothers-in-law; and three sisters-in-law. Surviving are her three sons and a daughter, Charles (Vicky) Caravia, Rich (Brenda) Caravia, Grace (Ken) Martin, and Joey (Ann) Caravia; six grandchildren, Phillip (Sarah) Caravia, Paul (Janna) Caravia, Eric Martin (Dave Miller), Nicole (Ricky) Driver, Mercy (Pat) Ferrell, and Austin Caravia; six great-grandchildren, Jade and Natalie Ferrell, Grant and Garrett Caravia, and McKinley and Emma Driver; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church or to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will be at 10:45 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020