Maria Louisa Homan Obituary
Maria Louisa Homan Maria Homan, nee Vazquez, age 87, of O'Fallon, Ill., born November 29, 1931 in Seville, Spain, passed away peacefully February 6, 2019. Maria was a longtime resident of O'Fallon, moving here with her husband Anthony, who was former military. She was a skilled nurse and caregiver. She was a loving wife to Anthony and devoted mother to her son Danny, both who preceded her in death. Surviving are her sister-in-law Beth Tillotson of Chippewa Falls, Wisc., and her dear friends Michael and Mary McCurley of O'Fallon. Special thanks is given to the staff at Evelyn's Hospice House, in Creve Coeur, Missouri, who provided comfort to Maria in her final days. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Condolences can be posted atwww.wfh-ofallon.com. Service: Will be held 3 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas officiating. Maria will be laid to rest with her son Danny at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Illinois. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019
