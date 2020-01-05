|
|
Maria Wojcik Maria C. Wojcik, 81, of Lebanon, IL, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. Maria was born on April 19, 1938 in Gallur, Zaragoza, Spain. On August, 31, 1957, she married Lawrence J. Wojcik, in Puerta Del Carmen, Zaragoza, Spain. Maria was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Community, Scott Air Force Base, Il; the NCO Wives Club; and President and member of Eta Pi Zeta, Lebanon, IL since 1985. Maria was sweet, funny, caring and loving. When you met her you had a friend for life; she didn't have to say a word, just her presence made you feel better. She was a breast cancer survivor, and fought her way back from major injuries time and again. Maria was a competitive bowler, an avid bingo player, expert fisherwoman and gardener. She was an amazing cook, known for her stuffed cabbage & potato omelets. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and gifting afghans to her children and grandchildren. She handmade gifts for sorority members, friends and nursing home residents. Maria was blessed with many rich life experiences, loving her family most of all. (We know she already has her wings in heaven, and will fly high; because she had them here on earth.) She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Larry J. Wojcik, Lebanon, IL; sons, Lawrence (Terrie) Wojcik Jr., Waldorf, MD, Donald Wojcik, Lebanon, IL, Nicholas (Theresa) Wojcik, Moss, TN; grandchildren, Joshua Wojcik, Joanna (Justin) Woods, Stephanie (Scott) Auer, Maria Wojcik, Michaela Wojcik, Lyndi Korus, Marshall (Kalley) Korus; great grandchildren, Anna and Madison Auer, Trent and Brendon Korus; siblings, Julio Montan~es, Angel Aznar, Nicolas Martines, Pilar Aznar, Maria Montan~es; sister-in-law, Josephine McGovern; brother-in-law, Robert (Carol Ann) Wojcik; Larry's aunt, Gloria Hardwick; Larry's uncle, Peter Calamia; numerous nieces and nephews in the US and Spain. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother, Antonia Aznar Montan~es; sons, Robert and Thomas Wojcik; brothers, Juan Montan~es, and Antonio Martines. Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice Service: Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL, with a prayer service from 7:00 to 7:15 pm with Monsignor Carlos M Bohorquez, Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel, Scott AFB, IL. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020