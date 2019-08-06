Home

Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
O'Fallon City Cemetery
Marian Brittingham


1938 - 2019
Marian Brittingham Obituary
Marian Brittingham Marian Shirley Brittingham, age 81, of Belleville, Illinois, born April 25, 1938 in Battle Creek, MI., passed away Friday evening, August 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. Marian worked many years for Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, Illinois as a secretary. She took her job very seriously, and won many sustained superior performance awards. She was an avid music lover, played the accordion, and keyboard. Marian loved to travel, and was also a fantastic cook. She was preceded in death by her parents Percy Zumwalt and Mary Zumwalt , nee Thompson; her siblings Ray, Gene, and Thelma Zumwalt; first husband Jimmie Zook, and nephew Charles Sizemore. Surviving are her husband Anthony Brittingham, whom she married in November of 1981; her children; Kim (Arthur) Hayhurst, Jimmy (Tammy) Zook, Kathy (Bryan) Lambert, Angie Harris, Toni Sue (John) Cronin, and John (Melissa) Brittingham. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three special nieces, Kay Glock and Kathy Bilansky, and Vi Sizemore. And a multitude of great nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are suggested to The St. Louis Zoo. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington Street, O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Chad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Arrangments handled by WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
