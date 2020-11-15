Marian E. Wuerz
September 19, 1932 - November 12, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - Marian E. Wuerz, nee Bedalow, 88, of Waterloo, IL, born Monday, September 19, 1932 in Chicago, IL, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Marian was a Ward Clerk for St. Elizabeth's Hospital. She was a Collinsville graduate of Class of 1950.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary, nee Jalinsky, Bedalow; sister, Lorraine Bedalow; daughters, Mia Powell and MiMi Wuerz.
Surviving are her spouse, Michael E.Wuerz, Sr. of Waterloo, IL; children, Monica Komoromi of Swansea, IL, Craig Willett of Millstadt, IL, Diana (Craig) Rose of Caledonia, MI, Steven Willett of Waterloo, IL, Michael E. Wuerz, Jr. of Niles, IL; brother, Gregory (Jean) Bedalow of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Stephanie Willett, Cody Komoromi, Amy Greenrose, Katie Komoromi, Zak Komoromi, Nick Rose, Devin Gonzalez, Casey Pickard, Daniel Powell, Mattie Powell; great grandchildren, Evelyn Komoromi, Addison Greenrose, Emily Greenrose and Mackenzie Pickard.
.
Funeral: Private family services.