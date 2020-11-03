1/1
Marian Lucille Ellis
1933 - 2020
Marian Lucille Ellis
March 18, 1933 - October 30, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Marian Lucille Ellis, nee Huff , 87, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Saturday, March 18, 1933, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL.
Marian worked as a bank telephone operator for Centric Systems. She was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Belleville, IL, the Belleville YMCA, the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 18 years, and the Fairview Heights Library Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Lucille, nee Schrader, Huff.
Surviving are her children, Michael W. (Roger Portillo) Ellis of Fairview Heights, IL, Mark (Virginia) Ellis of Fairmont City, IL and David Ellis of Bethalto, IL; six grandchildren, Georgia Ellis, Christopher Ellis, Meghan Ellis, Caleb (Marissa) Ellis, Joshua Ellis, and Elijah Ellis; one great-grandchild, Jackson Alexander Ellis-Gable; and Dudley the Cat.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society.
Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
October 31, 2020
May the wonderful memories of your loved one sustain you until God’s promises are fulfilled. (John 6:40)
