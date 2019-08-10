Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
Waterloo, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
Waterloo, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Maag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Maag


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Maag Obituary
Marian Maag Marian J. Maag, nee Orrell, 89, of Waterloo, IL, died August 8, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born July 23, 1930, in Casey, IL. She is survived by her children Linda (Coleman) Morse, Thomas (Lorrie) Maag, David (Cris) Maag; and daughter-in-law Wendy Maag; grandchildren Bethany (Jonathan) Koch, Kristy (Branson) Whitman, Lindsey (Andy) Maag, Jacob Maag, Samuel Maag, Leah Maag, and John Maag; great grandchildren Nathan, Jeremiah, and Lucy; sister Georgia "Sugar" (Ervin) Borcharding; sister-in-law Jane Hagedorn; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Marian is preceded in death by her husband John Edward Maag; son James W. "Jay" Maag; parents George & Faye (nee Swim) Orrell; sisters Lois Rexinger and Roberta J. Hern. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and St. Paul UCC Choir, she was a retired teacher (Waterloo School Dist., 3rd grade over 30 years), IRTA (Illinois Retired Teachers Association), and started her career at Shoemaker School (one room schoolhouse). As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ, , or Visitation: 2 PM to 8 PM Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home 10 AM until time of service Monday at St. Paul United Church of Christ Funeral: 11 AM Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, IL Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Quernheim Funeral Home
Download Now