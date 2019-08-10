|
|
Marian Maag Marian J. Maag, nee Orrell, 89, of Waterloo, IL, died August 8, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born July 23, 1930, in Casey, IL. She is survived by her children Linda (Coleman) Morse, Thomas (Lorrie) Maag, David (Cris) Maag; and daughter-in-law Wendy Maag; grandchildren Bethany (Jonathan) Koch, Kristy (Branson) Whitman, Lindsey (Andy) Maag, Jacob Maag, Samuel Maag, Leah Maag, and John Maag; great grandchildren Nathan, Jeremiah, and Lucy; sister Georgia "Sugar" (Ervin) Borcharding; sister-in-law Jane Hagedorn; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Marian is preceded in death by her husband John Edward Maag; son James W. "Jay" Maag; parents George & Faye (nee Swim) Orrell; sisters Lois Rexinger and Roberta J. Hern. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and St. Paul UCC Choir, she was a retired teacher (Waterloo School Dist., 3rd grade over 30 years), IRTA (Illinois Retired Teachers Association), and started her career at Shoemaker School (one room schoolhouse). As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ, , or Visitation: 2 PM to 8 PM Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home 10 AM until time of service Monday at St. Paul United Church of Christ Funeral: 11 AM Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, IL Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 10, 2019