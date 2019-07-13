Home

Marian Schmitt Obituary
MARIAN SCHMITT- Marian Elise Schmitt, 90 of Nashville, passed away at 2:03 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Visit from call from 5:30-8p. on Sunday and from 7:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville with Rev. Beverly Kahle officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul United Church of Christ Cemetery in Nashville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 13, 2019
