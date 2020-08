STEINHEIMER- Marian J. "Tootie" Steinheimer, nee Sweitzer, age 87, of New Athens, IL, born August 26, 1932 in Cobden, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens, IL. A private family graveside service will be held. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.



