Mariann Jones Brugger Mariann Brugger, 67, of Marissa, IL; born on October 11, 1951 in Red Bud, IL; passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Coulterville Care Center in Coulterville, IL. Mrs. Brugger was a medical assistant. Mariann loved her job and being able to help people. She was of the Methodist faith. She coached her daughters softball team. Mariann loved her dogs and she also loved to cut grass. She was preceded in death by her father John Edwin Jones. Her mother Irene, nee Steele, Rhodes. Her step-father Norman Rhodes. One great-granddaughter Kinslee Brock. One sister Dorothy West. She is survived by her husband Robert Brugger. Her children Rachel (Kevin) Pollmann of New Athens, IL; Ryna (Robert) Cobb of Marissa, IL. Her grandchildren Becca (James) Brock; Marcus (Megan) Fulton; Macailah Fulton; Austen Cobb; Brenden Cobb. Her great-grandchildren Aubrey Long; Kyleigh Fulton; Emma Fulton; Emilee Kempfer; Tucker Brock. Two brothers Paul (Nancy) Jones of Marissa, IL; Jimmy (Kendra) Rhodes of Tower Hill, IL. One sister Carol (Sid) Hougland of New Baden, IL. Also survived by a brother-in-law Johnnie West. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or to the Coulterville Care Center. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral: Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m with Rev. Kimberly Allen officiating. Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Lively Grove, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019