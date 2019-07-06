Home

Services
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
(618)654-2155
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
View Map
Mariann Steiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariann Steiner


1939 - 2019
Mariann Steiner Obituary
Mariann Steiner Mariann Steiner, 79, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Staunton, IL. Mariann was born, August 31, 1939, to Edward and Margaret (nee McNulty) Schmidt, in St. Louis, MO. On May 5, 1962, she married Jerry Steiner in St. Louis, MO. Mariann was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She liked to cook and worked in the test kitchen at Ralston Purina, until her and her husband purchased Highland Printers from Ruth Schoolfield in 1987. They operated Highland Printers until 2004 when they sold it to Breese Journal. She was a cashier at Walmart for many years. One of her favorite card games was Euchre, and she and her husband played it often, teaching their daughters and grandchildren as well. Mariann loved having her family over to her home. Her children and grandchildren were her world. She is survived by her children, Linda (Bernie) Poettker, Aviston, IL, Barb (Bobby) Estes, Rowlett, TX, Amy (Boyd) Rinderer, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Rob) Pearson, Daniel (Jordin) Hobson, Amber (fiancé, Will Connolly) Lake, Kara (Josh) Buck, Justin (Brittnee) Estes, Jordan Estes, Marshall (Mallory) Rinderer, Camilia (Brandon) Schawel, Matt (significant other, Cera Douglas) Rinderer, Molly Rinderer, Jase (significant other, Kelsey Forsythe) Kennett; great grandchildren, Dalen, Makensie, Nathan, Mayson, Sydney, Rosalyn, Willow, Reece, Kyler, Brielle, Charlotte, Rosalie and two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Margaret Schmidt; husband, Jerry Steiner; son-in-law, Rich Schwend; aunt, Rose McNulty. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Education Foundation. Visitation: Monday, July 8, 2019, 9:00 to 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Service: Monday, July 8, 2019, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Burial at St Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL. Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 6, 2019
