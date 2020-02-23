Home

Marianne E. Ehrhardt


12/6/1933 - 02/20/2020
Marianne Ehrhardt Marianne Elizabeth Ehrhardt nee Kaufman, 86, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Marianne was born December 6, 1933 in St. Louis, MO. She was an administrative helper at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, IL. Marianne's hobbies included dancing, especially to 1940s, 1950s, and Big Band music, bingo, traveling, camping, and visiting the zoo. She enjoyed watching old movies, musicals, mysteries, and westerns being her favorites. Marianne was an avid reader and had every Agatha Christie book ever written. Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Elender (nee Russell) Kaufman and husband, Louis J. Ehrhardt. Surviving are her daughter, Jerianne (Stephen) Brown of Fairview Heights, IL; sister, Sandra (Le) Border of Brentwood, CA; best friend, Ruth (Ace) Clifton; grandchildren, Stephen "Adam" (Kelly) Brown, Matthew (Kelly Anne) Brown, Christopher (Anne) Brown, Karyn (Tyler) Douthitt, and Benjamin (Holli) Brown; great-grandchildren, Joushua Brown, Billi Brown, Alexandria Brown, Hayden Brown, Jude Brown, Madison Brown, Emma Douthitt, Carter Douthitt, Lily Brown, and Dylan Lucky; great-great-grandson, Grayson Brown; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation at https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/midamerica or Corpus Christi Church, 205 Rasp Street, Shiloh, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 9:00 until 10:30 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp Street, Shiloh, IL 62269. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the church with Father James Margason officiating. Burial will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:45 AM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
