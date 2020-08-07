1/
Marianne Wessel
WESSEL - Marianne L. Wessel, nee Uhri, 94, of Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Visitation 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Procession to leave at 10:15 a.m. Monday from the funeral home, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Burial at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2020.
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
