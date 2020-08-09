Marianne Wessel Marianne L. Wessel, nee Uhri, 94, of Belleville, IL, born June 30, 1926, in St. Louis, MO, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Marianne was a member of Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church and Volunteered at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL. She lived for her family and loved spending winters in Fort Myers Beach with her beloved "Pinky" and dear friends, Irma and Gus Heller, and also enjoyed fun times at the Lake of the Ozarks. Marianne never met a stranger. "Kissi Kissi" She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gilbert W. "Gib" Wessel, whom she married on April 19, 1947, and who died on September 17, 2001; a son, James G. Wessel; her parents, Louis and Mary, nee Turek, Uhri; and a granddaughter, Lynne Schweiger. Surviving are four daughters, Judi (Warren) Diesel, of St. Louis, MO, Susan Wessel of Belleville, IL, Carol (Steve) Helms of Belleville, IL, and Gerry (Rich) Martin of Fults, IL; a daughter-in-law, Marion Wessel; nine grandchildren, Bert Diesel, Lacey (Derek) Belz, Chris (Emma) Wessel, Jessi (Neil) Pettijohn, Cassidy (Jake) Fahrner, Luke Martin, Debbie (Paul) Schaefer, Scott Schweiger and Jim Schweiger; 10 great-grandchildren, Beau and Dixie Belz, Ruby, Nash and Trip Pettijohn, Quinn Wessel, Renee (Greg) Muehlfeld, Brad Schaefer, Kelsea Schweiger, and Jake Schweiger; and two great-great grandchildren, Asher and Liberty Muehlfeld; The family would like to give special thanks to Freeburg Care Center and to Family Hospice for the excellent care given to Marianne. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral procession to leave at 10:15 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.