Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Maribeth "Betha" Duncan Maribeth Duncan, 54, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. She was born March 4, 1965 to Robert and Barbara Duncan in Belleville. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Audrey Duncan; maternal grandparents, Gwendolyn and Leo Pope; and grandfather, Kenneth Woods; uncles, James Duncan, Jr. and Hotch Manning; and aunt, Jeanne Wheeler. Maribeth is survived by her parents, Bob and Barbara Duncan; sisters, Julie (Ted) Samples, Cathy (John) Jenkins, and Amy (Ray) Johnston; significant other, Gerald Portz; nieces, Jennifer (Spencer) Venable and Jessica (Justin) Ellis; nephews, Zach (Alisha) Samples, Lance Johnston, and Nathan Johnston; great nieces and nephews, Saige, Athena, Logan, Xander, and Ryder Venable; aunts, Carolyn Manning and Sharon (Don) Hinkle; and uncles, James (Carol) Woods and Joe Duncan. Dear friend and colleague to many. Maribeth graduated from Freeburg High School in 1983. She attended Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing where she received her RN. She continued her education and ultimately earned her Master's in nursing from UMSL, then becoming an advanced practice nurse specializing in pulmonology. She worked at Barnes-Jewish Hospital for 32 years. She was greatly loved and admired by those who knew her. Her heart was big and she always put others before herself. She loved her family fiercely. When she wasn't working or loving on her nieces and nephews, you could find her on the beach or traveling with her friends, family, and significant other. With Maribeth's generosity toward helping other people, she chose to become a donor through Mid-America Transplant in hopes that others' lives could be saved or improved through her donation. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Pulmonary Hyptertension Association, 801 Roeder Rd, Ste. 1000, Silver Springs, MD 20910 or at phassociation.org. Please sign Maribeth's guest book at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com Services: Friends may celebrate Maribeth's life on Saturday, June 1 from 3-7 p.m. at Valhalla GaerdnerHolten Funeral Home in Belleville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 30, 2019
