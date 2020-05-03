Marie Hawkins Marie Antoinette Hawkins, age 71 of Collinsville, IL, born January 26, 1949, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Marie was a 1967 Collinsville High School graduate. She worked as a secretary for over 20 years at Anderson Home Health. Her hobbies were gardening, decorating, and baking. She enjoyed participating in the Festival of the Trees and Italian Fest. Marie had a special gift for making people feel special and creating memorable gatherings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent Furfaro Sr. and Verna nee Meikamp Furfaro; and an infant son, Brent Hawkins. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jimmie "Jim" Lee Hawkins, whom she married December 24, 1968; two daughters: Carrie (Chris) Wolf of Collinsville and Tracie (Leonard) Boever of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren: Sydney Boever and Noelle Wolf; a brother, Vincent Furfaro, Jr. of Collinsville, IL; and a sister, Patricia (John) Tottleben of Collinsville, IL; and nieces and nephews, John (Wendy) Tottleben, Breann Furfaro, Jaimie Furfaro, VJ (Haley) Furfaro, and Luke Furfaro. The family wants to express a deep gratitude to all who sent cards, gifts, prayers and well wishes over the past months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome .com. Services: Private services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL with Pastor Corey Johnston officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.





