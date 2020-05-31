Marie Bade Marie Bade, nee, Campanella, 95, of Belleville, IL, born June 21, 1924, in DuQuoin, IL, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Bade enjoyed reading, dancing, listening to George Noory on his Coast to Coast radio program, and traveling, especially her two trips to Europe. As a young girl, she loved baseball and watching great players like Babe Ruth and Stan Musial. She graduated from Belleville Township High School in 1943 and was the first bookkeeper for Memorial Hospital in Belleville when it opened in 1958. She was a member of PSOP and The Loyal Order of Moose. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Robert Bade, whom she married on April 22, 1950 in Belleville, and who died on July 4, 1981; her parents, Benedetto "Ben" and Teresa, nee Mangalavite, Campanella; three brothers, Carmelo "Carl", Paolo, and Fiorentino Campanella. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Gayle) Bade of Belleville, granddaughter Michelle (Curt) Lougeay of Belleville, two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Maura Lougeay of Belleville; Richard (Stephanie) of Central Florida and granddaughter Breeana of Tampa, FL. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Belleville, or the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services were held Saturday, May 30, 2020. Burial was at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2020.