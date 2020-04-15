Marie Boehm Marie R. Boehm, nee Stoeckel, 95 years old of Millstadt, IL, born September 21, 1924, in Millstadt Township, IL. She passed away in her home surrounded by family on Friday, April 10, 2020. Marie was born to Joseph V. & Freida M., nee Pflugmacher, Stoeckel. She married Norman A. Boehm on October 17, 1945 at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL. She was a life long member and parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and playing cards. She was a loving and proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, who passed away January 23, 1994; her parents, her daughter, Patricia, nee Boehm, Russell Debord, her grandson, Scott A. Theis, her sister, Dorothy Carson and her brother, Joseph A. Stoeckel. Surviving are her daughter, Norma (Fred) Theis of Kalaheo, HI; her grandchildren, Todd (Melissa) Russell of Eureka, MO, Amy (Jeff) Summers of Bloomington, IN & Ryan (Melony) Theis of Kalaheo, HI; her great grandchildren, Rachael Summers Schack of Bloomington, IN, Nicholas Summers of Bloomington, IN, Gabriel Theis of Kalaheo, HI, Samantha Mabanag of Killeen, TX and Andrew & Aryn Theis of Kalaheo, HI, step-great grandchildren, Avry & Aubrie Ortal of Kalaheo, HI, DJ Bueno of Waipahu, HI, Daniel Kearney & Emma Hamilton, great great granddaughter, Liliana Marie Fowler, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. All services will be private. Interment will follow in the St. James Catholic Cemetery, Millstadt, IL. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL., Masses or Millstadt Senior Center. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020.