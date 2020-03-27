|
|
Marie Duffie Mrs. Marie Thrash Duffie was born August 7, 1934 in Docena, Alabama. She was the first of seven children from the union of Kelly Thrash, Sr. and Annie Kate Thornton. Her parents later moved to Birmingham, Alabama. Marie confessed her belief in Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. She received her primary and secondary education in the Birmingham Public School System and graduated from Parker High School. After graduation she enrolled in and graduated from Booker T. Washington Business College in Birmingham, Alabama. Marie later relocated to Santa Monica, California and was united in marriage to Mr. Columbus Duffie, Jr. To this union one daughter and four sons were born. In 1973 she relocated to East St. Louis, Illinois and enrolled in and graduated from the Mildred Louise School of Business. She was hired by the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service and worked as a secretary there for 18 years until her retirement. Marie had a vibrant personality and was always willing to help a person in need. She was a strong woman who knew how to make a little go a long way. An avid gardener, she enjoyed keeping her yard and flower beds well maintained and manicured. She was a wonderful mother who dedicated her life to loving, teaching, protecting and inspiring her children. On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Marie departed this life while at home to enter into her eternal life. She was preceded in passing by her husband, her parents, two sisters, one niece and one nephew. Left to Cherish her Memory are four sons: Columbus Dewayne Duffie, East St. Louis, Illinois; Kelvin Duffie, O'Fallon, Illinois; Darryl Duffie, San Antonio, Texas; Ronnie (Jessika) Duffie, Belleville, Illinois; one daughter: Robbie Duffie, Champaign, Illinois; one brother: Kelly Thrash, Jr., Belleville, Illinois; three sisters: Mary (George) Reddick, East St. Louis, Illinois; Daralene Tarver, Birmingham, Alabama; and Gwendolyn Ross, Houston, Texas; one brother-in-law: Frederick Smith, Raleigh, North Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. "To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die" Serenity Memorial Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020