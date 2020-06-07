Marie Fix
1935 - 2020
Marie Fix Marie "Theresa" Fix, nee Howard, 84, of Belleville, IL, born November 9, 1935, in East St. Louis, IL, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mrs. Fix was a teacher for 32 years at St. Mary's Catholic Grade School in Belleville, and previously taught at St. Joseph Catholic School, East St. Louis, IL. For several years she worked at Kroger Grocery Stores and was a greeter at The Louvre, Fairview Heights, IL. Mrs. Fix was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and a current member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by a grandson, David A. Fix; her parents, John C. and Bernadine M., nee Hubert, Howard; three brothers, John (Dolores) Howard, Hubert (Dorothy) Howard, and Bernard (Velma) Howard; and two sisters, Mary (Carl) Varvel, and Virginia Arterburn. Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Donald W. Fix Sr., whom she married July 19, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, East St. Louis, IL; two sons, David (Linda) Fix of Channel View, TX, and Donald W. Fix Jr. of Belleville, IL; three daughters, Deborah (Daniel) Sodam of Belleville, IL, Dona (Greg) Huber of Belleville, IL, and Diana (Robert) Poe of New Athens, IL; 12 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Robert Arterburn of Columbia, IL; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews. Memorials be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
