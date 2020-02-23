|
|
Marie Barnes Marie G. Barnes, nee Matchett, 81, of Freeburg, IL, born March 31, 1938, in Waukegan, IL, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Marie was a member of Grace Church, Fairview Heights, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bob" Barnes; a grandson, Justin Erickson; her parents, Fred and Grace, nee Howell, Matchett; two sisters, Judy Donley and Helen (Tom) Gill; and her stepfather, Larry Price. Surviving are her husband of nearly 63 years, Eugene C. Barnes, whom she married on June 8, 1957; two daughters, Pamela (Lee) Erickson of Waterloo, IL, and Jacqueline "Jackie" (Lloyd) Marshall of Alton, IL; five grandchildren, Courtney (Gregory) Venker, Jamie Barnes, Brian (Samara) Smith, Andrea (Steven) Boomer, and Amanda Wagenblast; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ramon (Trudy) Matchett and Larry (Jean) Price, both of Freeburg, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Grace Church, Fairview Heights, IL, or to BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Service: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020