Marie Hawkins
HAWKINS- Marie Antoinette Hawkins, age 71 of Collinsville, IL, born January 26, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Private services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL with Rev. Corey Johnston officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
