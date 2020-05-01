Or Copy this URL to Share

HAWKINS- Marie Antoinette Hawkins, age 71 of Collinsville, IL, born January 26, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Private services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL with Rev. Corey Johnston officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



