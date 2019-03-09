Marie J. Lehr Marie Lehr, age 86, of Coutlerville, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:34 a.m. in Memorial Hospital Belleville, Belleville, IL. Marie was born on December 29, 1932 in Tilden, IL, the daughter to Bernie Hillyard and Georgia (Hammond) Hillyard-Robinson. On August 11, 1951, she married Samuel Gilbert Lehr in Denver, CO and he preceded her in death on October 4, 1992 after 41 years of marriage. Marie retired after working 28 years in the Bindery Department at Sparta Printing, Sparta, IL. She was a CNA and enjoyed taking care of the elderly. Marie enjoyed reading, viewing her summertime flowers, vacationing on Okaloosa Island, FL, spending time on her front porch watching the traveling vehicles go by, leisure car rides and endlessly watching The Hallmark Channel. Her greatest love was spending time with her family. Survivors include her five sons, Michael (Susan) Lehr of Rolla, MO, John (Linda) Lehr of Coatsville, PA, Joe (Sue) Lehr of Belleville, IL, Daniel Lehr of Carbondale, IL and Samuel G. Lehr, Jr. of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Crystal (Darrell) Davis, Judy Lehr, John Lehr, Jr, Stephanie (Jeff) Mudd and Samantha Lehr; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Harold Robinson; husband, Samuel Gilbert Lehr; a daughter, Georgia Elaine Lehr; and three brothers, George Sweet, James Sweet and Robert Hillyard. Special Thanks go out to the fine employees of the Freeburg Care Center for their kind and compassionate care, along with Memorial Hospital Nursing Staff and Chaplain Doug Steart. Memorial donations may be made to Coulterville United Methodist Church or Freeburg Care Center Activity Fund. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be held at Coulterville United Methodist Church, Coulterville, IL on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at Coulterville United Methodist Church, Coulterville, IL on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Kimberly Allen officiating. Interment will be in Tilden Cemetery, Tilden, IL. Arrangement entrusted with PYATT FUNERAL HOME Coulterville, IL

