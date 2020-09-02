Marie Kassen

1/
KASSEN - Marie C. Kassen, age 95, of Breese, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Breese Nursing Home. She was born September 9, 1924 in Bartelso. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9-10:30am at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. (Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass) Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese. (Those wishing to attend, please call 618-791-0069 to be put on attendance list).

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
