Marie Kebel Marie G. Kebel, age 84, of New Baden, born May 20, 1935 in the United Kingdom died Sunday evening, April 5, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL. Marie worked for Daniel and Henry Insurance Agency in St. Louis and later acquired a license to become an insurance agent in the state of Illinois. She was a loving, funny, stubborn English lady. Marie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Beatrice and Charles Johnson; and her brother and sister, John and Sue, all of whom lived in the United Kingdom. Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Karla Mueller; her son, Roy Kebel; and her step-son, Robert Kebel, Jr. Surviving are her husband Robert Kebel, Sr; three daughters: Linda (Dave) Schaefer of Smithton, Diane Crook of Belleville and Donna Kebel of Fenton, MO; and two step-daughters: Katherine (Jim) Huber of New Baden and Karen (Richard) Ney of Houston, TX. According to her wishes, her remains were cremated and a memorial service will be held at a late date. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Friends may register on line at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Kalmer Memorial Service
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020