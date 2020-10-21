1/1
Marie Lisson
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Lisson
October 18, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Marie Lisson, 99, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare in Alton, Illinois. She was born June 10, 1921 in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Mayo) Brennan. She married Joseph H. Perigan in 1938 in Granite City. She later married Julian F. "Duke" Lisson on June 21, 1956 in Granite City and he passed away on March 31, 2013. She had worked for Kroger Supermarkets with many years of service as a clerk. She was a graduate of Patricia Stevens College of Modeling in St. Louis. She was a faithful member of Church of God, a Worldwide Association. Marie cherished her grandchildren, enjoyed her days of cooking, baking, sewing and gardening and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Rosemarie Brown of Granite City, Joyce Mayer of Florida, Joe and Cheryl Perigan of Granite City, Randy and Sherrie Lisson of Granite City and Toby and Jeff Schmidt of Staunton; eleven grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to both husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, JoAnn and Donald Jones; sons-in-law, Dan Brown and Bill Mayer and four sisters, Eileen Kingsley, Theresa Naylor, Anne Porter and Mary Chambers. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with Elder Matt Zollner officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Service
Irwin Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved