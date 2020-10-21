Marie Lisson
Granite City, Illinois - Marie Lisson, 99, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare in Alton, Illinois. She was born June 10, 1921 in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Mayo) Brennan. She married Joseph H. Perigan in 1938 in Granite City. She later married Julian F. "Duke" Lisson on June 21, 1956 in Granite City and he passed away on March 31, 2013. She had worked for Kroger Supermarkets with many years of service as a clerk. She was a graduate of Patricia Stevens College of Modeling in St. Louis. She was a faithful member of Church of God, a Worldwide Association. Marie cherished her grandchildren, enjoyed her days of cooking, baking, sewing and gardening and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Rosemarie Brown of Granite City, Joyce Mayer of Florida, Joe and Cheryl Perigan of Granite City, Randy and Sherrie Lisson of Granite City and Toby and Jeff Schmidt of Staunton; eleven grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to both husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, JoAnn and Donald Jones; sons-in-law, Dan Brown and Bill Mayer and four sisters, Eileen Kingsley, Theresa Naylor, Anne Porter and Mary Chambers. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with Elder Matt Zollner officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
