George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Marie Mank Obituary
Marie Mank Marie Nancy Mank, nee Tedesco, 94, of Belleville, IL, born October 3, 1925, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Marie was the youngest of eight children coming from a large Italian family. When she was young, she worked in her family's fruit store, which was located on West Main Street, in Belleville. She went to school to become a beautician and worked for a short while at a beauty shop. She met her husband, Jack, who was an airman at Scott AFB. They got married, bought a house, and started a family. As the family grew and their needs grew, she applied for a job at Memorial Hospital where she worked in the lab as an administrative assistant for 11 years. She then spent five years as a secretary at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. After retirement, Jack and Marie traveled to different states taking in the sites. In between these adventures she got a part-time job at the Hallmark Store in downtown Belleville. She loved that job because of all the new and old friends that she got to see and socialize with. She never met a stranger because most of the time they knew her relatives or friends. Marie's friendly, outgoing personality was easily liked by everyone. Volunteering at the PSOP, the St. Francis Shop and being a member of St. Luke's Church involved her in many activities, making more friends and reacquainting with old ones. She belonged to couple's bridge group, the Sears Retirement Club, and the Belleville Senior Citizens Club. She also belonged to a local women's group. It was the same group of women weekly and they became lifelong friends. Marie was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, bunco, and crocheting. Her greatest joy was spending time with family. When all her siblings passed on, she focused on being around for all the family get-togethers, holidays, birthdays, and vacations. Marie was actively involved and present for her family and all the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the great-great-grandchildren. She was known as "Grams" and they received many warm hugs, kisses and advice from her. Her gentle manner and smile will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jack N. Mank whom she married on June 4, 1947, and who died on August 17, 1999; her parents, Frank S. and Mary J., nee Mercurio, Tedesco; five brothers, Sam, Frank, Mike, Tony, and Saverio Tedesco; two sisters, Edna Caponi and Stella Luehder; and a son-in-law, Tracy Hartman. Surviving are a son, Patrick Mank of Belleville, IL; three daughters, Jackie (Richard) Hudson of Belleville, IL, Christine (William) Sternau of Belleville, IL, and Julie Hartman of Freeburg, IL; 11 grandchildren, Steve (Denise) Lauer, Angela (Bud) Jeremias, Jenny Hensler, Mary (fiancé Shannon Wilson) Sherrin, Abby Dingwell, Jeff (Nikki) Sternau, Kate (Mike) Pearce, Tim (Allie) Sternau, Tom (Taylor) Sternau, Andria (John) Burklow, and Renee (Michael) Flake; 32 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandchild and three on the way; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020
