MUDD - Marie Dorothy Mudd, 93, of Bethalto passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, IL. She was born on July 18, 1926. A Private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf



