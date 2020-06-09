Marie Nold Marie C. Nold, nee Klingelhoefer, 95, of Freeburg, IL, born December 6, 1924, in Mascoutah, IL, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Charles Nold, who died on June 9, 2013; her parents, Conrad P. and Wilma, nee Harms, Klingelhoefer; a sister, Hilda Richter, a brother, Leroy Klingelhoefer; and a niece, Jody Klunk. She is survived by nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend appreciation to the memory care staff at the St. Paul's Senior Community for their loving care and support for Marie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Private services were held. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.