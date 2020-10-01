1/1
Marie Triefenbach
1949 - 2020
Marie D. Triefenbach Marie D. Triefenbach, nee Kinkelaar, 71, of St. Libory, IL, born May 28, 1949 in Belleville, IL died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Coulterville Care Center, Coulterville, IL. Marie was a retired bookkeeper from Kilian Corp. She was a member of the St. Liborius Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in St. Libory, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo T. and Margaret F., nee Luebbers, Kinkelaar. Surviving are her lifelong companion, Melvin Buss of St. Libory, IL; two sons, Rodney (Sheila) Triefenbach of St. Libory, IL, Brad (Betty) Triefenbach of Marissa, IL, a daughter, Cheri (Jeff Edmonds) Obermeier of Freeburg, IL; step-children, Bill Buss of New Athens, IL, Steve (Laura) Buss of St. Libory, IL; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Brad), Josh (Kayla), Ben, Jake, Kirsten (Mitchell), Kaitlyn, Michael, Megan, Lanie; four great-grandchildren, Henry, Elsie, Lucy, Brantley; two brothers, Gene (Dorothy) Kinkelaar of St. Libory, IL and Andy (Marivic) Kinkelaar of Elko, NV. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Pl Ste 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208, Coulterville Care Center, 13138 State Route 13, Coulterville, IL 62237, or St. Libory Legion Auxiliary. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: A private funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at St. Liborius Catholic Church, St. Libory, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Liborius Catholic Cemetery.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - St. Libory
729 Sparta Street
St. Libory, IL 62282
(618) 768-4375
September 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Shelly Nordhaus-Wilke
Friend
September 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Rip angel
Donna Galle
September 26, 2020
RIP sweet lady. Family.. so sorry for your loss. She was such a nice friend and will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are for the family.
Joyce/Mike Behrns
Friend
