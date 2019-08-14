Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Marie Wagoner Obituary
Marie Wagoner Marie E. Wagoner, nee Sodam, 89, of Shiloh, IL, born September 11, 1929, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Evelyn's House Hospice, Creve Coeur, MO. Mrs. Wagoner worked for the Scott Paper Mill in Washington. She loved to line dance and enjoyed bowling. She was the favorite aunt among her nieces and nephews who will remember Marie saying, "no point in getting mad because you are just going to have to get glad again". She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dora, nee Schaum, Sodam; three brothers, Melvin Sodam, George Sodam, and Lou Sodam; and three nephews, Kenneth Sodam, James Sodam, and Michael Sodam. Surviving are one son, Roger (Judy) Martin of Van Buren, AR; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six nephews, Jerry (Elaine) Sodam, Dan (Deb) Sodam, Bob (Ann) Sodam, David (Tina) Sodam, Don (Kim) Sodam, and Wayne Sodam; three nieces, Katherine (James) Gudowicz, Judy (Rich) Osland, and Brenda Sodam great-nieces; and great-nephews Memorials may be made to Evelyn's House Hospice, Creve Coeur, MO. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019
